Why Crash Courses in Coding May Not Be Code to Success for Kids

I would like to conclude with one of the most important and yet undervalued aspects of education today. Measuring real evidence for learning versus mere engagement. Simply put, how do you know if your child is actually learning?

While there are more rigorous methods educators use, as a parent, here is some evidence you can look for when it comes to coding.

Is your child able to explain the reasoning around these design decisions in simple words?

Are the mental models they are developing through coding spilling over into other subjects, other areas of life?

Now, these achievements are not possible if coding is rushed at a superficial level with a weak curriculum. All that will achieve is create a generation of obedient executors who have been made to memorise and recite many coding recipes without understanding, just like their previous generation was made to memorise Math formulas.

Since not all schools have a cutting edge coding curriculum yet, you need to invest time in researching for solutions outside.

And if you are doing that, you need to check for providers that invest heavily in the rigour of their curriculum, pedagogy, and content. Only if these areas are taken care of, coding can be taught with the respect it truly deserves.

