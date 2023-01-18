ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Roll Numbers To Be Out Soon: Check cbse.gov.in for Details

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The roll numbers will be declared soon on cbse.gov.in for all the candidates.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to begin the CBSE Board Exams 2023 on 15 February for Classes 10 and 12. It is important to note that the practical exams for Class 12 and internal evaluation for Class 10 have already started in affiliated schools across India. The board roll number list has also been shared with the schools. One should note that the CBSE Board Exams 2023 roll numbers or admit cards will be released on cbse.gov.in.

According to the latest details, the CBSE Board Exams 2023 roll numbers will be available on two websites - cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. It is expected to be declared by the last week of January. As of now, we do not have any particular release date for the roll numbers so interested candidates must be alert.

It is important to note that the details of the examination centre will be available on the CBSE Board Exams 2023 admit card. One must be alert and download the admit card on time.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Important Details

According to the latest official details available as of now, CBSE will release the CBSE Board Exams 2023 admit card on the official website - cbse.gov.in. The roll number will be mentioned on the admit card so one should go through the details mentioned on it carefully, once released.

It is important to keep a track of the announcements made by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates must keep a close eye on the aforementioned website for details.

All students and parents should note that the CBSE Roll Number is a crucial document that one needs to carry on exam day. After collecting the document, students must get it signed by the school head.

It is important to note that unsigned admit cards will not be allowed inside the exam centre and students might be stopped from sitting for the exam.

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the CBSE Board Exams 2023 admit card online:

  • Go to the website - cbse.gov.in or parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

  • Click on the link that states the CBSE board exam admit card 2023 on the homepage.

  • Enter your login details to view the admit card.

  • Download the hall ticket from the website once it is displayed on the screen.

  • Go through the details mentioned on the CBSE admit card.

