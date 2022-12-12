CLAT 2023 Sample Papers: Steps To Download the CLAT Sample Paper 3 PDF - Details

CLAT 2023 Sample Paper 3 Out: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) Sample paper 3 on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

All the candidates who want to seek admission to the undergraduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) law courses can download and check the same papers on the aforementioned website to analyse their preparation for the CLAT 2023 Exam.

Candidates must remember that the CLAT 2023 Exam will be conducted by the concerned officials on Sunday, 18 December 2022. CLAT is a national level exam held annually by The Consortium of National Law Universities for candidates who want to pursue UG and PG law courses offered by almost by 22 National Law Universities of the country.