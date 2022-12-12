CLAT 2023 Sample Papers: Steps To Download the CLAT Sample Paper 3 PDF - Details
CLAT 2023 Sample Paper 3 PDF is now available on the website for UG and PG candidates.
CLAT 2023 Sample Paper 3 Out: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) Sample paper 3 on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
All the candidates who want to seek admission to the undergraduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) law courses can download and check the same papers on the aforementioned website to analyse their preparation for the CLAT 2023 Exam.
Candidates must remember that the CLAT 2023 Exam will be conducted by the concerned officials on Sunday, 18 December 2022. CLAT is a national level exam held annually by The Consortium of National Law Universities for candidates who want to pursue UG and PG law courses offered by almost by 22 National Law Universities of the country.
Steps To Download and Check the CLAT 2023 Sample Paper 3 PDF - Direct Link
Candidates who want to download and check the CLAT 2023 sample papers PDF must go through the below-mentioned steps,
Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the CLAT 2023 section.
Visit the latest notifications section.
Search the direct link for CLAT Sample Paper 3 PDF.
Click on the direct link and a PDF file will show up on your computer screen.
Download and check the CLAT 2023 sample paper 3 carefully.
Save and print a copy for future reference.
According to an official schedule released by the concerned authorities, CLAT 2023 answer key (provisional) will be released on Sunday, 18 December 2022 after the examination is over. Candidates can challenge or object the answer key till Monday, 19 December 2022.
CLAT 2023 final answer key will be uploaded on the official website on 24 December 2022 and the cut-off marks and rank list will be issued by the last week of December.
