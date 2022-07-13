CISCE Semester 2 Results 2022: ICSE 10TH Result 2022 Details; Check cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Result 2022 Semester 2 by this week.

As per the official details, the ICSE 10th Result 2022 is likely to be declared by 16 July 2022, however, the exact result date will be announced soon by the CISCE. Candidates who had appeared for the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Exams should keep a close eye on the website – cisce.org.

The ISC 12th Result 2022 might be declared by July end.