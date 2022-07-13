CISCE Semester 2 Results 2022: ICSE 10TH Result 2022 Details; Check cisce.org
ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Result 2022: CISCE likely to declare ICSE 10th Result Sem 2 by 16 July 2022 on cisce.org.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Result 2022 Semester 2 by this week.
As per the official details, the ICSE 10th Result 2022 is likely to be declared by 16 July 2022, however, the exact result date will be announced soon by the CISCE. Candidates who had appeared for the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Exams should keep a close eye on the website – cisce.org.
The exact date of the ICSE 10th Result 2022 will be announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on the website – cisce.org soon. Candidates will get to know whether the ICSE Class 10 Results Semester 2 will be released by 16 July. The ISC 12th Result 2022 might be declared by July end.
According to the latest details, approximately a lakh students appeared for the ICSE 10th Exams 2022 Semester 2 on the scheduled dates. The exams were officially conducted from 25 April 2022 to 23 May 2022 by the CISCE.
ICSE 10TH Result 2022 Semester 2: Important Details
The students who had appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting for the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to declare the ICSE 10th Result 2022 on the website so that they can take a look at their scores.
Candidates can access their ICSE Class 10 Results 2022 by logging in to their portals on the website, once the mark sheets are officially released. All the latest details on the results are available on the website - cisce.org.
The list of websites that the candidates can use to download the ICSE 10th Result 2022 Semester 2 once released is as follows:
cisce.org
results.cisce.org
The candidates must secure a minimum of 33 percent in aggregate and overall to pass the ICSE, ISC 10th,12th Semester 2 Exams 2022.
CISCE 10TH,12TH Semester 2 Result 2022: How to Download ICSE 10TH Result
Here are the steps to check the ICSE 10th Result 2022 once they are declared by the CISCE officially for the candidates:
Visit the websites - cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
Click on the ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 link on the homepage.
On the log in window, enter your UID, Roll Number and other important details correctly.
The ICSE 10th Semester 2 Results will appear on your screen.
Download the mark sheets from the website and keep a copy of the same with you.
