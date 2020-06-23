The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 12 board exam results for 2020 were released on Tuesday, 23 June. A girl named Pragya Kashyap from Mungeli has topped the exams scoring 100 percent marks. She was followed by Prashansa Rajput and Bharti Yadav who secured the second and third spot with 99.33 percent and 98.67 percent respectively.More than 78.59 percent of students cleared CGBSE Class 12 board exams this year. More than 2.66 lakh students had appeared for the exam.How to Check CGBSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2020?Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in, indiaresults.com or results.cg.nic.inOn the homepage, click on the link for CGBSE Class 12 Result 2020.Fill in your credentials and log in.Check your CGBSE board results.Download and take a printout of the results for future reference. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.