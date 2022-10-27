CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Practical Exam Date Sheet for Winter Schools Released
Candidates appearing for the CBSE 10th or 12th board exams can check the timetable at cbse.gov.in.
The students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were eagerly waiting for the updates on the CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for Classes 10 and 12. The national education board has released the notice regarding the annual examinations and the dates for the practical examinations for the students of both Classes 10 and 12 in winter-bound schools. The practical exams for these schools will begin on 15 November 2022 onwards.
Students should know that the practical exam date sheet for winter-bound schools has been released, while the date sheet for the practical examination in regular schools (pan India) and abroad will be out separately. The board is expected to release the complete date sheet for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams in 2023.
As per the reports, the theory papers of CBSE 10th and12th Board Exams 2022 will most likely begin on 15 February, and the practical exams are likely to begin on 15 January for students regular schools.
The exam is expected to be divided into two shifts: morning and afternoon shift. The core papers’ or papers for which more number of students appear will be held in the morning shift while a few vocational papers would be conducted in two shifts – morning and afternoon.
As mentioned by Chakraborty, a senior teacher privy to the workings of the CBSE, “There is a higher possibility of the board continuing with its experiment of exam in two shifts. While the date sheet has not been released, officials have shared that dividing the papers into two shifts had helped reduce the number of days required for conducting the examination. The board might continue with the same this year as well."
CBSE may limit the time for the practical examinations to one month like it was before COVID times. The winter-bound school schedule also shows the same.
The official notice states that schools have to begin the practical examination on 15 November and finish them by 14 December 2022. If sources are to be believed, CBSE practical exam for both 10 and 12 for regular schools is likely to begin on 1 January and is expected to end by 15 February 2023. The theory exams may begin on 16 February or by 21 February 2023.
