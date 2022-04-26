CCMT 2022 Pre-registration to Begin in May: Check the Website, Other Details

According to the latest updates, the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, has launched the Centralised Counselling for MTech / MArch/ MPlan official website. All the candidates who are interested to register for CCMT 2022 counselling can do so with the help of the website – ccmt.admissions.nic.in. It is to be noted that the candidates who have a valid GATE score for 2020, 2021 and 2022 are only eligible to register for the CCMT 2022.