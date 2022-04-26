CCMT 2022 Pre-registration to Begin in May: Check the Website, Other Details
According to the latest updates, the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, has launched the Centralised Counselling for MTech / MArch/ MPlan official website. All the candidates who are interested to register for CCMT 2022 counselling can do so with the help of the website – ccmt.admissions.nic.in. It is to be noted that the candidates who have a valid GATE score for 2020, 2021 and 2022 are only eligible to register for the CCMT 2022.
The CCMT 2022 Pre-Registrations are scheduled to begin on 4 May 2022. The registrations are decided to be held online only on the official website.
CCMT 2022 Pre-registration Details
The complete schedule of the CCMT 2022 counselling session is expected to release later on the official website. As of now, the pre-registration date of the CCMT 2022 is 4 May 2022.
It is important to note that the counselling session for CCMT 2022 will be held in five rounds, which will include two special rounds as well.
CCMT 2022 Pre-registration: How to Apply
The ones who are eligible and interested to apply need to follow a few simple steps to register for the CCMT 2022:
Visit the official website - ccmt.admissions.nic.in.
Click on the CCMT 2022 registrations link on the homepage.
After registering yourself successfully, fill out the complete application form correctly.
Upload the scanned copies of the documents as per the details mentioned on the online form.
Pay the application fees online and click on the submit option.
After completing the payment process, fill up the choices, lock them and click on submit.
To know more about the CCMT 2022 registration process and details on the application fees, candidates are requested to go through the official website - ccmt.admissions.nic.in.
The pre-registrations are going to start on 4 May 2022 and other important dates will be available on the site for the candidates to access.
