NEET UG 2022: Registration Begins on the Official Website, Check the Exam Date
NEET UG 2022: Everything you need to know about the exam date and application.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially began the registration process for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 on Wednesday, 6 April 2022.
The registration process for NEET-UG 2022 is taking place online on the official website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates who are interested to apply are requested to check the official website to know more about the NEET-UG 2022 registration dates and other important details.
It is to be noted that the registrations have already started on the official website on Wednesday, 6 April 2022 so the candidates should finish the application process.
The official website of NTA – neet.nta.nic.in. contains all the necessary and latest information regarding NEET-UG 2022.
Candidates also have to pay an application fee online while filling out the registration form on the website.
Candidates must know all the details such as eligibility, application fee and important dates before filling out the registration form for NEET-UG 2022.
NEET UG 2022 Important Dates
As per the latest schedule declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the registrations for NEET-UG 2022 officially commenced on 6 April 2022 and it is scheduled to end on 6 May 2022.
Candidates are requested to finish the application process on time as they will not be allowed to register after the deadline.
It is to be noted that the last date to pay the application fee online via debit card, credit card, Net-Banking, etc. is 7 May 2022 up to 11:50 pm.
Candidates should check the official website after registering for the NEET-UG 2022 as the city of examination is not announced yet.
They will also have to download the NEET-UG 2022 admit card from the website once it is released by the NTA.
The ones registering for the examination should remember that the NEET-UG 2022 examination will be conducted on 17 July 2022. It is crucial to remember the exam date properly.
The duration of the exam is three hours and twenty minutes that is from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm.
As of now, the NTA has not announced anything about the NEET-UG 2022 result date.
NEET UG 2022 Eligibility
Candidates appearing for the NEET-UG 2022 should be 17 years of age.
Candidates who are appearing for their Class 12 examination in 2022 can apply and appear for the NEET-UG 2022.
However, they will not be allowed to take admission to the medical course if they do not qualify in the Class 12 exam.
