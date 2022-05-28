GSHSEB Class 10 SSC, 12 HSC Arts & Commerce Results To Be Out Soon
Know the tentative dates and where to check the GSHSEB 10th SSC, 12th HSC Arts, Commerce results.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is most likely to announce the GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 results for Arts and Commerce soon. As per the GSEB officials, the GSEB SSC Result 2022 will be released after 10 June.
After the results for Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC Arts and Commerce are released, they will be displayed on the Gujarat GSHSEB board's official website.
Students can check the results on the official websites of the GSEB board: gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.
GSHSEB Class 10, 12 Arts & Commerce Results: Pass Grade
As per the Gujarat GSEB board rules, a student has to obtain at least a Grade 'D' in all the subjects to qualify for the exam. Students who get Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in any of the subjects will have to appear for supplementary exams to get better grades.
Students with more than 90 percent marks will get an A1 grade. While students who score between 80 percent and 90 percent marks will get A grades, students attaining between 70 percent and 80 percent will get B grades. The lowest grade is D, and it will be given to students who score less than 40 percent.
As per the estimate, more than 7 lakh students appeared for the GSEB SSC Exams 2022. The exams were conducted from 28 March to 9 April 2022. Last year, the GSEB exams for Class 10, 12 board exams were cancelled due to the pandemic, and all the students were declared to have passed.
Students can keep an eye on the official GSEB website gseb.org for the latest updates related to GSEB Results 2022.
