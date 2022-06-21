NATA Result 2022 Out, Download NATA Scorecard on the Official Website

The Council of Architecture (COA) declared the results for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA Result 2022 online yesterday, on 20 June 2022.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their NATA score cards online on the official website at nata.in.

NATA Result 2022 has been released for the first exam that was conducted on 12 June 2022. The exam was held at 134 centres across the country and there were a few international centres as well.

Students will have to enter their roll numbers/application numbers to check NATA result 2022 and download their scorecard.