NATA Result 2022 Out, Download NATA Scorecard on the Official Website
NATA results 2022 were released yesterday, on 20 June 2022. Check the steps to download scorecards.
The Council of Architecture (COA) declared the results for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA Result 2022 online yesterday, on 20 June 2022.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their NATA score cards online on the official website at nata.in.
NATA Result 2022 has been released for the first exam that was conducted on 12 June 2022. The exam was held at 134 centres across the country and there were a few international centres as well.
Students will have to enter their roll numbers/application numbers to check NATA result 2022 and download their scorecard.
How To Check NATA Result 2022?
Candidates must visit the official website of National Aptitude Test in Architecture – nata.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘NATA 2022 Registration.'
You will have to login using your credentials like email Id and password.
Then click on the tab that reads ‘NATA 2022 Result.'
Your NATA result for the first exam will appear on your screen.
Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future use.
Candidates must remember that NATA Result 2022 has been released only for the first exam. About 11,000 candidates appeared for the exam in two shifts on 12 June 2022.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.