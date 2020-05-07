CBSE Launches Free Online Teacher Training Course: How to Apply
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, 5 May, announced that it will be launching a structured online teacher training course to enable teachers to teach better and lead improved learning outcomes. This course will be free of cost and a direct link to it can be found below.
In an official notification, the board stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has utterly disrupted an education system that many asserted was already losing its relevance.
CBSE stated that it conceptualised the training course on a pilot basis from the third week of April 2020 and conducted 500+ free-online training sessions by 15 CBSE–COEs. More than 35,000 teachers and principals from various parts of the country and abroad participated in these programs.
The classes will have several sessions and each session will be one-hour long. Taking five sessions will be considered as one day of training. The board informed that around 1,200 online sessions are planned by the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in May.
CoE-wise Detailed Training schedule for the month of May 2020 is available at the direct link here along with the participation guidelines and CoE contact details.
