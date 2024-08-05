CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2024 To Be Declared Soon; Check Latest Details

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024: The CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2024 are expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE) soon. Students who appeared for the class 10 supplementary exams can visit the official CBSE website to check the results. According to the latest official details, the CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 will be declared on the website - cbseresults.nic.in. All concerned students will be notified as soon as the link is activated. Keep a close eye on the website to know the latest updates.
The CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2024 will be released on the following websites - cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Keep your login credentials ready to download the CBSE 10th Compartment result on time. Check the scores and the personal details mentioned on the result carefully after downloading it from the website.
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2024: Details
The CBSE Class 10 Compartment exams were held between 15 July 2024, and 22 July 2024, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. A total of 22,51,812 students registered for the exam out of which only 22,38,827 students appeared for the exam. Of the 22,38,827 students who appeared for the exam, 20,95,467 students passed.
The overall pass percentage for the class 10 exams was 93.06 percent. Girls achieved a pass percentage of 94.75 percent, while boys achieved a pass percentage of 92.71 percent. The pass percentage for girls was 2.04 percent higher than for boys.
The CBSE will release the results of the class 10 exams on the official website soon. Students are advised to visit the website regularly for the latest updates.
You must keep updating the official website to know all the latest announcements about the CBSE 10th compartment examination. Stay informed and download the scorecards on time.
CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2024 online:
Visit the CBSE website - cbse.nic.in.
Click on the active link "CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024" on the homepage.
Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID in the given space.
Tap on the submit option to view the scores.
After checking your scores, download the result from the website.
Save a printout for your reference.
