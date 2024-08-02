CBSE Compartment Result 2024: Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Results Date Soon

CBSE Compartment Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to release the Class 10th and Class 12th Compartment exam results soon. Students will be able to check their scores on the results.cbse.nic.in as soon as they are released. Concerned candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates can download the CBSE Compartment Result 2024 as soon as the link is activated. Make sure to keep your login credentials ready before downloading the scorecards. All the latest announcements about the CBSE 10th and 12th Compartment results will be available soon on the site.
The exact date and time of the CBSE Compartment Result 2024 are not known yet. You must keep a close eye on the website - results.cbse.nic.in to know all the updates. Once the link is activated by the officials, you can check and download the Classes 10 and 12 compartment exam scorecards. Check the marks and personal details printed on the scorecard carefully.
CBSE Compartment Result 2024: Latest Updates
The CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th examinations were held in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Students were given 15 additional minutes of reading the question papers.
The CBSE is anticipated to announce the Class 10th and Class 12th Compartment exam results soon. Keep a close eye on the official website to know all the announcements.
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the CBSE 10th Compartment exam 2024 was conducted from 15 July to 22 July, for all registered candidates.
The Class 12 Supplementary exam was conducted on 15 July, for all concerned students. One should note that the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 annual exam results were formally declared on 13 May.
You can check all the latest updates about the results on the official website before the links are activated by the officials.
CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2024: How To Download
Here are the easy steps you must follow to download the CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2024 online:
Visit the website - results.cbse.nic.in.
Click on the active link "CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2024" on the homepage.
Enter the login details and go to the next page.
Your CBSE Compartment result will appear on the screen.
Check the scores and other important details.
Download the result from the website and save a copy for your reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)