CBSE Board Exams: Lack of Clarity Over Dates, Format Leaves Students Unsettled

Alka Kapur, principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, adds that the course is vast and students need to be mentally prepared.

"I tell my students to work hard and make the best of the limited time,” adding that examinations should not be delayed for longer than 10-15 days as this would then affect their university admissions too.

Palak Singh, a student of Class 12 at a government school in Delhi's Begumpur, says, "We have regular classes online. But we do not know when the examinations will be held or how."

When asked about sample papers, she says she has not received or practised any as of yet. Other students say that they are likely to study more seriously for subjective examinations but they are not sure if the boards will be held online as there has been no announcement of their pre-board and board dates yet.