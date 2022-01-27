Delhi Lifts Weekend Curfew as COVID Cases Decline: What Are the New Rules?
This comes as the national capital has been reporting fewer fresh COVID-19 cases daily. Here's what's allowed.
Amid the Omicron-driven third wave of COVID-19 in India, Delhi on Thursday, 27 January, lifted weekend curfew as well as the odd-even restrictions for shops, news agency PTI reported, quoting Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) officials.
However, the night curfew will remain in place. This comes as the national capital has been reporting fewer fresh COVID-19 cases daily.
"The COVID situation is in control. Today, Delhi will report less than 5,000 cases and the positivity rate will also come down from the existing 10 percent," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was quoted as saying by ANI.
What are the new rules? Here's all you need to know.
Is in-restaurant dining allowed?
Yes. Bars and restaurants can open with 50 percent capacity. Cinemas too can reopen with 50 percent capacity.
When will schools reopen?
According to DDMA, schools will remain closed in the national capital and that the issue would be discussed in the next meeting, PTI further reported.
How many people are allowed at weddings?
Further, 200 people will now be allowed in marriage functions in Delhi.
What is the night curfew time in Delhi?
A 10 pm to 5 am night curfew is already in place in Delhi as part of "yellow alert."
What remains shut in Delhi?
Schools
Educational institutions
Spas
Gyms
Entertainment parks
(With inputs from PTI.)
