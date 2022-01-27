Delhi Lifts Weekend Curfew as COVID Cases Decline: What Are the New Rules?

Amid the Omicron-driven third wave of COVID-19 in India, Delhi on Thursday, 27 January, lifted weekend curfew as well as the odd-even restrictions for shops, news agency PTI reported, quoting Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) officials.

However, the night curfew will remain in place. This comes as the national capital has been reporting fewer fresh COVID-19 cases daily.

"The COVID situation is in control. Today, Delhi will report less than 5,000 cases and the positivity rate will also come down from the existing 10 percent," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was quoted as saying by ANI.

What are the new rules? Here's all you need to know.