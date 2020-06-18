Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had on 8 May, said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the pending exams for classes 10 and 12 between 1 to 15 July 2020.The education board will only conduct examinations for main subjects that are required for promotion and may be crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions.Universities and schools across the country have been closed and exams have been postponed since 16 March when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Timetable (For North East Delhi Students Only)CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Timetable (All India)How will the Class 12 Exams be Conducted Amid COVID-19?Class 12 students who have travelled to different states due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, can appear for their pending board exams in the district that they are presently located.In an official notification issued on 2 June, CBSE stated that in each district, where CBSE is having affiliated schools, one school will be fixed as a nodal examination centre for the candidates "who have shifted from their earlier district of examination centre to another district."However, the guidelines stated that change of centre within the same district is prohibited."In the containment zone, no examination centre will be permitted. In case of schools falling in containment zones as on date, examination centre of the students of these schools will be alloted outside the containment zone," stated CBSE. States will have to take responsibility for the students’ transport arrangements to their centre.It also stated that the students who have requested CBSE to change their examination centre will have to make a request their own school.Health Guidelines for Class 12 Exam CentresTo ensure that there is enough space between students, and the social distancing norms are followed, the HRD ministry has also increased the amount of examination centres to 15,000 from the initial 3,000 planned.While the exact detailed instructions have not been made public yet, CBSE has spoken about the health of students while issuing the date sheet. The new rules include:Wearing Masks in Mandatory: The board has made wearing of masks mandatory for students and invigilators during the exam, especially those candidates who have a cough.Sanitiser: Earlier, candidates could only bring a transparent water bottle and stationery to the exam halls. However, now the board has asked the students to bring their own sanitisers. Further, it was earlier reported that sanitisers and masks would also be provided in the exam centres, washrooms, etc, to ensure proper hygiene.Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also raised concerns over the conducting of pending CBSE exams, adding that “proper cleanliness and hygiene protocol should be adhered at the exam centres”.CBSE Class 12 Past Year Result Announcement DateHow to Check CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2020 Online?Here are the verified websites where CBSE class 12 students can check their board results: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.gov.inEnter your roll number, school number, centre number, admit card ID. You will find all these details on your admit card.Click on SubmitClick on Class 12 ResultView and download your CBSE class 12 board results.How to Check CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2020 Offline?If you do not have access to the internet and would like to check your class 12 board exam results, CBSE has made facilities of checking the result by IVRF and SMS as well.How to check CBSE Result for Class 12 through IVRSYou can check your results by calling on CBSE's Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). The number for the IVRS is 24300699 and is chargeable at 30 paisa/minute for a single roll number.Students need to add the area code number preceding the IVRS number.How to check CBSE Class 12th Results through SMSStudents can also check their class 12 results by sending an SMS from their registered mobile number to 7738299899. Students will recieve a SMS with a subject-wise list of their marks.Students can also check their class 12 results by sending an SMS from their registered mobile number to 7738299899. Students will receive a SMS with a subject-wise list of their marks.Format of date of birth should be ddmmyyCBSE Class 12 Board Exam Toppers List 2019The first rank was shared by Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora who both scored 499/500 marks.The second rank was shared by Gaurangi Chawla, Aishwarya and Bhavya, who scored 498/500 marks.The third rank was shared by 18 students who scored 497/500 marks.FAQs on CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2020When will the results of CBSE class 12 board exam results be announced this year?The results are expected to be released by 15 August 2020.I’m unable to check the result online after it is released. What should I do?A surge in traffic and slow page loading times are common when exam results are released since many students log in at the same to time to check their grades. Students are advised to check the website regularly to access their results.When can I get the original copy of my CBSE class 12 mark sheets?The original hard copy mark sheets of every student is sent their respective schools. Mark sheets are usually available within one month from the declaration of the results. Students are advised to contact their schools to confirm when the hard copy mark sheets are available.What is the correct process to calculate a percentage for CBSE class 12 board result?The marks in the five main subjects are to be added and divided by 5. For example, the marks of the five main subjects are mentioned below:Your marks in the five main subjects need to be added and then divided by 5.For example:Subject 1: 85Subject 2: 90 Subject 3: 80Subject 4: 95Subject 5: 95Total marks: 85+90+80+95+95 = 445Divide it by 5: 445/5 = 89%Your percentage = 89% We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.