Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" announced on Monday, 25 May, that the CBSE will be conducting the pending Class 10 and 12 board examinations at 15,000 centres instead of the 3,000 centres that were initially planned, said a report by PTI.The exams had to be postponed after the nationwide lockdown was imposed by the government on 25 March. The exams will now be held between 1 and 15 July. This is to ensure that there is enough space between students, and the social distancing norms are followed. This will also minimise travel.The HRD ministry had earlier announced that students will appear for exams at schools in which they are enrolled, and not at external centres. The guidelines by the home ministry also states that exam centres will not be in COVID-19 containment zones. States will have to take responsibility for the students' transport arrangements to their centre.All universities and schools have been shut since 16 March as per the Centre's directive, in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.(With inputs from PTI)