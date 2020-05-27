Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday, 27 May, said that he would soon make a major announcement for board exam students who are presently not in the same district as their examination centre.Pokhriyal made this announcement on Twitter, saying that more information about the same would be made available by Wednesday evening.Pending CBSE Board Exams to be Held at 15,000 Centres: HRD MinEarlier this week, the minister had said that the number of CBSE exam centres had been increased from 3,000 to 15,000, reportedly to ensure social distancing.However, in an earlier interview to DD News, Dr Pokhriyal had said that CBSE students will write their pending board exams in their own schools and won’t have to go to a different exam centre.Clarifying the announcement of increased exam centres, a MHRD official said that number of centres have increased because not all schools were exam centres before. But, now that all schools sending students for board exams will become centres in themselves, the total number of such centres have increased.HRD Ministry Launches Online MA Hindi Course, Offered by IGNOU We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.