Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, 2 June, released a notification for the conduct of class 10 (only for northeast district of Delhi) and class 12 (All India) examinations that are scheduled to be held from 1 July to 15 July 2020.CBSE stated that in each district, where CBSE is having affiliated schools, one school will be fixed as a nodal examination centre for the candidates "who have shifted from their earlier district of examination centre to another district."However, the guidelines stated that change of centre within the same district is prohibited."In the containment zone, no examination centre will be permitted. In case of schools falling in containment zones as on date, examination centre of the students of these schools will be alloted outside the containment zone," stated CBSE.It also stated that the students who have requested CBSE to change their examination centre will have to make a request their own school.Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on 27 May said, "Inform your respective school about the district that you are currently in, CBSE board will try to make all the arrangements for you to take your board exams in those districts."CBSE Students Can Write Board Exams in Different District: MHRD