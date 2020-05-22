Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday, 18 May, raised concerns over the conducting of pending CBSE exams, adding that “proper cleanliness and hygiene protocol should be adhered at the exam centres”.Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on 18 May released the schedule for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams, which will be held from 1 to 15 July.In his tweet addressed to the HRD Minister, Harsh Vardhan wrote, “I request HRD Ministry to ensure proper cleanliness and hygiene protocol at the exam centres.” He also added, “I convey my best wishes to students and hope for a bright future for them.”CBSE Students to Write Exams in Their Own Schools: HRD MinisterIn response, the HRD Minister said: “We have issued guidelines to the CBSE in this direction.” He added, “The guidelines issued by the Health Ministry will be followed at every cost.”Guidelines for Class 10 and 12 Exam CentresWhile the exact detailed instructions have not been made public yet but in a first, the CBSE also talked about the health of students while issuing the date sheet. The new rules include:Wearing Masks in Mandatory: The board has made wearing of masks mandatory for students and invigilators during the exam, especially those candidates who have a cough.Sanitiser: Earlier, candidates could only bring a transparent water bottle and stationery to the exam halls. However, now the board has asked the students to bring their own sanitisers. Further, it was earlier reported that sanitisers and masks would also be provided in the exam centres, washrooms, etc, to ensure proper hygiene.Universities and schools across the country have been closed and exams postponed since 16 March when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.On Sunday, 17 May, the nationwide lockdown was announced was extended till 31 May. As of 22 May, the number of COVID-19 cases in India touched 1,18,447. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.