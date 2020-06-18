Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had 8 May said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the pending exams for classes 10 and 12 between 1 to 15 July, 2020.The education board will only conduct examinations for main subjects that are required for promotion and may be crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions.The board had said that it would not conduct any remaining exam for Class 10 across India, as examinations for important subjects listed by the board had already been conducted.Universities and schools across the country have been closed and exams have been postponed since 16 March when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.While Class 12 exams will be conducted across the country, the Class 10 exams are only pending in northeast Delhi where they were affected due to the law and order.‘Big Decision’ on CBSE Exams If Situation Doesn’t Improve: SourcesNew CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Timetable (for North East Delhi Students Only)How will the Class 10 Exams be Conducted Amid COVID-19?Class 10 students who have travelled to different states due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, can appear for their pending board exams in the district that they are presently located.In an official notification issued on 2 June, CBSE stated that in each district, where CBSE is having affiliated schools, one school will be fixed as a nodal examination centre for the candidates "who have shifted from their earlier district of examination centre to another district." However, the guidelines stated that change of centre within the same district is prohibited.COVID-19: How A Delhi School is Preparing for CBSE Exams in July"In the containment zone, no examination centre will be permitted. In case of schools falling in containment zones as on date, examination centre of the students of these schools will be alloted outside the containment zone," stated CBSE. States will have to take responsibility for the students’ transport arrangements to their centre.It also stated that the students who have requested CBSE to change their examination centre will have to make a request their own school.Health Guidelines for Class 10 Exam CentresTo ensure that there is enough space between students, and the social distancing norms are followed, the HRD ministry has also increased the amount of examination centres to 15,000 from the initial 3,000 planned.While the exact detailed instructions have not been made public yet, CBSE has spoken about the health of students while issuing the date sheet. The new rules include:Wearing Masks in Mandatory: The board has made wearing of masks mandatory for students and invigilators during the exam, especially those candidates who have a cough.Sanitiser: Earlier, candidates could only bring a transparent water bottle and stationery to the exam halls. However, now the board has asked the students to bring their own sanitisers. Further, it was earlier reported that sanitisers and masks would also be provided in the exam centres, washrooms, etc, to ensure proper hygiene.Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also raised concerns over the conducting of pending CBSE exams, adding that “proper cleanliness and hygiene protocol should be adhered at the exam centres”.How to Check CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2020 Online?Here are the verified websites where CBSE class 12 students can check their board results: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.gov.inEnter your roll number, school number, centre number, admit card ID. You will find all these details on your admit card.Click on SubmitClick on Class 10 ResultView and download your CBSE class 10 board results.How to Check CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2020 Offline?If you do not have access to the internet and would like to check your class 10 board exam results, CBSE has made facilities of checking the result by IVRF and SMS as well.How to check CBSE Result for Class 10 through IVRSYou can check your results by calling on CBSE's Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). The number for the IVRS is 24300699 and is chargeable at 30 paisa/minute for a single roll number.Students need to add the area code number preceding the IVRS number.How to check CBSE Class 10 Results through SMSStudents can also check their class 10 results by sending an SMS from their registered mobile number to 7738299899. Students will receive a SMS with a subject-wise list of their marks.Students need to format the SMS as follows: cbse10(space) roll number (space) date of birth (space) school number (space) centre number.Format of date of birth should be ddmmyyFAQs on CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2020When will the results of CBSE class 10 board exam results be announced this year?The results are expected to be released by 15 August 2020.Does the marksheet mention the CGPA?Yes, the class 10 marksheet will mention the CGPA achieved by the student.I’m unable to check the result online after it is released. What should I do?A surge in traffic and slow page loading times are common when a exam result is released since many students log in at the same to time to check their grades. Students are advised to check the website regularly to access their results.When can I get the original copy of my CBSE class 10 mark sheets?The original hard copy marksheets of every student is sent their respective schools. Marksheets are usually available within one month from the declaration of the results. Students are advised to contact their schools to confirm when the hard copy marksheets are available.Sisodia Writes To HRD Minister To Cancel CBSE Class Board ExamsParents Move Supreme Court Against CBSE Board Exams in JulyMy name is misspelt in the result card. What should I do?If your name is misspelt, you should immediately contact your school and the regional CBSE board office so that they they can issue a correction. You may be required to submit documents confirming the correct name to be used.What if I am unable to clear the CBSE class 10 exam in the first attempt?CBSE will be conducting compartment exams for students who were unable to clear the class 10 exams in the first attempt. The compartment exams are expected to be held in the last week of August after the results have been declared. An official notice regarding these exams will be issued closer to the date. We'll get through this! 