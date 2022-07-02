New Update: CBSE 10th,12th Result 2022 To Be Out Soon, Says Board Official
The CBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2022 for term 2 examination will be declared by end of July, as per board official.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the result of the 10th and 12th term 2 examination. Students have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the CBSE 10th, 12th class result 2022. Earlier it was speculated that the CBSE X, XII class result 2022 will be announced on 4 July 2022 and 10 July 2022 respectively. However, as per some reports, a senior board official has confirmed that the 2022 CBSE 10th, 12th results will not be declared on these dates. Students should keep visiting the official website (cbseresults.nic.in) for latest updates.
The CBSE 10th and 12th class term 2 result was expected to be out in the month of June but looks like students have to wait a little longer. As per reports, the CBSE X, XII class result 2022 has been delayed due to an incomplete evaluation process.
CBSE X, XII Exam 2022: Date
The CBSE 10th and 12th class examination 2022 was completed on 15 June 2022 and 24 May 2022 respectively. The examination was conducted in two terms (term 1 & term 2). The CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 will be a combined score of both the terms.
CBSE 10,12 Result Date 2022: As Per the Board Official
There were rumours all around the internet that the CBSE 10, 12 results 2022 will be announced on 4 July 2022 and 10 July 2022 respectively. However, according to reports, a senior board official has confirmed that the CBSE term 2, 10 and 12 results will not be declared on these dates. He further added that the CBSE 10, 12 result 2022 will be released by the end of July 2022. As soon as the CBSE class 10th, 12th term 2 result 2022 will be announced, the students will be notified. The CBSE class 10th, 12th result 2022 will be available on the official website of CBSE (cbseresults.nic.in).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.