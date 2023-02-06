ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE 10, 12 Class Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Soon - Latest Details Here

CBSE 10, 12 admit card 2023 is expected to be out soon on cbse.gov.in. Read more below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
CBSE Admit Card 2023 Release Date Soon: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card of 10th and 12th classes soon on the official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. 

Once released, students can download and check the CBSE 10, 12 Admit Card 2023 by following the below mentioned steps.

The Class 10, 12 CBSE board examination will commence from 15 February 2023. The Class 10 board examination will conclude on 21 March while as the Class 12 board examination will end on 5 April 2023.

The CBSE 10th & 12th class examination 2023 will be held in only one shift. The exam will start at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm.

Steps To Download & Check the CBSE 10, 12 Admit Card 2023

  • Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Main Website' tab.

  • Search and click on the direct link for downloading the CBSE 2023 Board Exam Admit Card for Class 10 or Class 12.

  • Enter the required details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • The CBSE Board 10, 12 Admit Card 2023 will show up on the screen in the form of a PDF file.

  • Check the details mentioned on the CBSE 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2023.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future references.

Candidates must download the CBSE Admit Card 2023 before the last date. It is mandatory to carry the CBSE Board Hall Ticket on the day of examination. No student will be allowed to enter the examination hall without a hall ticket.

The CBSE 10, 12 Admit Card 2023 would be enlisting important details of candidates including name, roll number, examination center name, school details, examination instruction, and more.

Check this space regularly to get the latest details of CBSE 10, 12 Board Examination 2023.

