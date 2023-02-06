CBSE 10, 12 Class Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Soon - Latest Details Here

CBSE Admit Card 2023 Release Date Soon: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card of 10th and 12th classes soon on the official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

Once released, students can download and check the CBSE 10, 12 Admit Card 2023 by following the below mentioned steps.

The Class 10, 12 CBSE board examination will commence from 15 February 2023. The Class 10 board examination will conclude on 21 March while as the Class 12 board examination will end on 5 April 2023.

The CBSE 10th & 12th class examination 2023 will be held in only one shift. The exam will start at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm.