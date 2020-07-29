Cabinet Approves NEP 2020, MHRD Renamed As Ministry of Education
Among other changes, the Draft NEP proposes extending Right to Education to children aged 3 to 18.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 29 July, approved the draft New Education Policy, which apart from overhauling all aspects of India’s education system, has also suggested that the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development be renamed the Ministry of Education.
According to sources familiar with the matter, the decision to rename the ministry along with other details of the National Education Policy will be announced by Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister Prakash Javdekar at 4 pm on Wednesday, 29 July.
Aiming to bring changes at all levels of school and higher education, the draft policy was formulated by a committee headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman Dr K Kasturirangan in May 2019.
What’s in Store for Schools?
- According to PRS India, the draft policy focuses on early childhood care and education, by suggesting a two-part curriculum consisting of guidelines for up to three-year-old children (for parents and teachers), and educational framework for three to eight-year-old children.
- The draft recommends the extension of the Right to Education Act to children between ages three to 18. Presently, the Act provides for free and compulsory education of children aged between six to fourteen.
- It recommends no detention till Class 8 and stresses on achievement of age-appropriate learning levels and reduction of curriculum to cope with concepts.
- State Census Examinations have been proposed for Classes 3, 5 and 8 for better tracking of students’ progress.
- To deal with the problem of teacher deployment across several small schools, the draft proposes setting up of a school complex system, with one secondary school (Class 9 to 12) and other public schools (primary to Class 8) in one neighbourhood.
- It proposes that a teacher be deployed in a school complex system for at least five to seven years.
