Cabinet Approves NEP 2020, MHRD Renamed As Ministry of Education

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 29 July, approved the draft New Education Policy, which apart from overhauling all aspects of India’s education system, has also suggested that the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development be renamed the Ministry of Education.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the decision to rename the ministry along with other details of the National Education Policy will be announced by Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister Prakash Javdekar at 4 pm on Wednesday, 29 July.

Aiming to bring changes at all levels of school and higher education, the draft policy was formulated by a committee headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman Dr K Kasturirangan in May 2019.