Haryana Board Class 12 HBSE 2020 Result Declared on bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has declared the class 12 board result 2020 on the official website - bseh.org.in. Students who appeared for the class 12 Haryana board exam can now visit the official website of the board and check their respective result.

The HBSE class 12 exam was scheduled from 4 March to 30 April, whereas, the class 10 examinations were scheduled from 5 to 26 March 2020. The direct link and steps to download the class 10 Haryana board result are given down below: