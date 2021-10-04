ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam: Apply for Verification of Marks till 6 October

CBSE class 12 compartment result was declared on Wednesday, 29 September 2021

The Quint
Published
Education
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>CBSC Class 12th compartment result was announced on 29 September 2021</p></div>
i

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from Monday, 4 October, has commenced the process of verification of marks of class 12 compartment exams 2021.

CBSE class 12 compartment result was declared on Wednesday, 29 September 2021.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their result can apply for verification of marks on CBSE's official website: cbse.gov.in.

Also Read

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2021 Result Declared: Here's How to Check

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2021 Result Declared: Here's How to Check
Last date to apply online for verification of class 12 compartment exam is 6 October 2021 (11:59pm).

After the process of verification is complete, CBSE will allow the candidates to obtain photocopy of their evaluated answer book and apply for re-evaluation, respectively. Schedule for the same is given below.

  • Dates for applying online for obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book: 13 and 14 October 2021 (till 11:59pm).

  • Dates for applying online for re-evaluation: 18 and 19 October 2021 (till 11:59pm)

Also Read

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Exam 2021 Results Announced: Here's How to Check

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Exam 2021 Results Announced: Here's How to Check
ADVERTISEMENT

Fee for Verification, Obtaining Evaluated Answer Book, and Applying for Re-evaluation

  • Verification of marks: Rs 500 per subject

  • Obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book: Rs 700 per answer book

  • Re-evaluation: Rs 100 per question

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Apply for Verification of Marks for CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam

  • Visit the official website of CBSE: cbse.gov.in

  • Click on 'Main website'

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Go to "Notification regarding Verification, Photocopy, Re-evaluation | CLASS X | CLASS XII" and click on 'Click here'

  • You will be directed to a new webpage again

  • Click on 'Click here to apply online'

  • Click on 'Apply for verification - Class 12'

  • Enter your roll number, school number and centre number

  • Click on proceed

  • Mention the subject(s) for verification

  • Fill the required details

  • Pay the fee and submit the application.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Candidates applying for verification of marks will only be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book. Candidates who have applied and obtained photocopy of answerbook will only be eligible to apply for re-evaluation," reads the official website.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT