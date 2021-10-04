CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam: Apply for Verification of Marks till 6 October
CBSE class 12 compartment result was declared on Wednesday, 29 September 2021
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from Monday, 4 October, has commenced the process of verification of marks of class 12 compartment exams 2021.
Candidates who are not satisfied with their result can apply for verification of marks on CBSE's official website: cbse.gov.in.
Last date to apply online for verification of class 12 compartment exam is 6 October 2021 (11:59pm).
After the process of verification is complete, CBSE will allow the candidates to obtain photocopy of their evaluated answer book and apply for re-evaluation, respectively. Schedule for the same is given below.
Dates for applying online for obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book: 13 and 14 October 2021 (till 11:59pm).
Dates for applying online for re-evaluation: 18 and 19 October 2021 (till 11:59pm)
Fee for Verification, Obtaining Evaluated Answer Book, and Applying for Re-evaluation
Verification of marks: Rs 500 per subject
Obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book: Rs 700 per answer book
Re-evaluation: Rs 100 per question
How to Apply for Verification of Marks for CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam
Visit the official website of CBSE: cbse.gov.in
Click on 'Main website'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Go to "Notification regarding Verification, Photocopy, Re-evaluation | CLASS X | CLASS XII" and click on 'Click here'
You will be directed to a new webpage again
Click on 'Click here to apply online'
Click on 'Apply for verification - Class 12'
Enter your roll number, school number and centre number
Click on proceed
Mention the subject(s) for verification
Fill the required details
Pay the fee and submit the application.
"Candidates applying for verification of marks will only be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book. Candidates who have applied and obtained photocopy of answerbook will only be eligible to apply for re-evaluation," reads the official website.
