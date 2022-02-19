HPBOSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Date Sheet Released for 10th and 12th: Details Here

Ahead of the HP Boards, Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has announced the Term 2 exam dates for class 10 and 12 for both regular and open schooling system. The board has also announced the dates for class 8 Open School exams 2022.

According to the notifications, the class 10 and 12 Term 2 exams will begin on 29 March 2022. However, these exam dates are tentative in nature to give a rough idea of the entire examination timeline.