HPBOSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Date Sheet Released for 10th and 12th: Details Here

The date sheet released is tentative in nature. The final date sheet will be released soon.

Shivangani Singh
Education
HPBOSE tentative exam dates released for term 2 exams 2022 for class 10th and 12th
Ahead of the HP Boards, Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has announced the Term 2 exam dates for class 10 and 12 for both regular and open schooling system. The board has also announced the dates for class 8 Open School exams 2022.

According to the notifications, the class 10 and 12 Term 2 exams will begin on 29 March 2022. However, these exam dates are tentative in nature to give a rough idea of the entire examination timeline.

HPBOSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Tentative Dates 

ParticularsExam Date
Class 8 (SOS)29 March to 9 April 2022
Class 10 (Regular/SOS)29 March to 11 April 2022
Class 12 (Regular/ SOS)29 March to 20 April 2022
The Board has asked for suggestions and feedback from the stakeholders on the tentative exam schedule and will release a final datasheet later.

The students, teachers and parents who want to make any suggestions regarding the HPBOSE term 2 exams 2022 can send an email to the board on hpbosesecond.19@gmail.com. The suggestions have to be sent within 10 days of the examination.

