COVID-19: BITSAT 2021 Postponed, Registration Deadline Extended

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) on Friday, 14 May, announced the postponement of its online entrance exam, BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2021.

"BITSAT-2021 online tests (earlier scheduled during June 24-29, 2021) stand postponed," reads a notice on the website.

BITS has also extended the deadline for submission of online applications for BITSAT 2021. Students can now submit their application form till 30 June (5 pm).

Eligible students who wish to apply for the same can do it on its official website: bitsadmission.com.

The decision of postponement has been taken in the view of surge in daily COVID-19 cases across India.

Earlier, BITSAT 2021 was scheduled to be conducted from 24-29 June 2021. New dates for the same will be announced later in the month of June.