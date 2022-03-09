NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Date Extended
The NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Registration began on 2 March 2022.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the extension of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) Counselling Mop-Up round online registration process.
The last date to register, complete the fee payment procedure and lock in the choices has been extended to Wednesday, 9 March 2022. Candidates can register themselves online through the official website of MCC.
They issued a statement on the official site to notify the candidates about the change in the schedule.
The candidates who are interested to register for the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round can do so till Wednesday, 9 March 2022.
However, interested candidates should also note that the Mop-Up Round is being conducted to fill the vacant seats that remained after the NEET PG Counselling Round 1 and Round 2.
Candidates who had registered for the Round 1 and Round 2 Counselling session but were not allotted a seat can only register for the Mop-Up Round.
The ones who did not report to their allotted seats during the NEET PG Counselling Round 1 and Round 2 can also apply for the Mop-Up Round.
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Process
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates need to follow to apply for the Mop-Up round:
Click on the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in.
Go to the PG Medical Counselling section on the homepage.
Click on the Online Registration option.
Enter NEET PG Counselling Roll Number and other details to log in.
Fill in the application form with all the correct details and upload scanned documents as per the specifications.
Pay the application fees online.
Click on Submit.
Download the application form and take a printout.
