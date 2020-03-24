Bihar Board 2020 Class 12 Intermediate Exam Result Declared
Bihar School Examination Board has announced the result of class 12 intermediate board examination 2020 on its official website today on 24 March 2020. The results of all streams which include science, commerce and arts have been declared on the official website of the board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Students who appeared for the intermediate exam can now visit the official website of the board. The Bihar board intermediate exam were conducted from 3 to 13 February 2020. Around 12,04,834 candidates appeared for the intermediate exam.
The direct link and steps to download the Bihar board intermediate class 12 board result is given below:
How to Download Bihar Board Class 12 Intermediate Result?
First visit the official website of the board.
Click on 'results' tab on the home page.
Click on the link 'Class XII Result'.
Select the respective stream.
A new page will open.
Enter the required information.
The result will appear on the screen.
Check and download the result for future reference.
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Toppers List
This year, 80.44% cleared the examination. In 2019, the pass percentage was 79.76%.
Bihar board will be conducting a video interview of the top five rank holders in all the streams through the social media platform WhatsApp.
Neha Kumari topped the science stream with 476 marks which is equivalent to 95.2%, whereas in the commerce stream, Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Chaudhary came first with 476 marks which is 95.2%. In the arts stream, Sakshy Kumar grabbed the first place by scoring 474 marks which is 94.80%.
