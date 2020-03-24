Bihar Board 2020 Class 12 Intermediate Exam Result Declared

Bihar School Examination Board has announced the result of class 12 intermediate board examination 2020 on its official website today on 24 March 2020. The results of all streams which include science, commerce and arts have been declared on the official website of the board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students who appeared for the intermediate exam can now visit the official website of the board. The Bihar board intermediate exam were conducted from 3 to 13 February 2020. Around 12,04,834 candidates appeared for the intermediate exam.

The direct link and steps to download the Bihar board intermediate class 12 board result is given below: