AP TET Result 2024 To Be Released Today At aptet.apcfss.in; Steps To Download

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will be releasing the AP TET results today. Once the result will be declared, the candidates can check their score at the official website — aptet.apcfss.in.
The scores link were scheduled to be activated few days before but there has been a delay in updating of the same at the official website.
This year, AP TET 2024 was conducted from 27 February to 9 March in two shifts, one from 9:30 am to 12 pm, and the other from 2:30 pm till 5 pm. It was held for Paper 1 (Part A and B) and Paper 2 (Part A and B) for science, math and social studies. After the exam, the APTET 2024 provisional answer key was released on 10 March, and candidates were given time till 11 March to raise objections against the given answer key.
Following this, the raised objections were considered and implemented, wherever necessary, and the final answer key was then released on 13 March.
How To Download AP TET Result 2024?
Visit the official website of the Government of AP, Department of School Education at https://aptet.apcfss.in
On the homepage, candidates will find the link that reads, "AP TET Final Results."
Click on it and a new window will appear on the screen.
Enter the login details such as candidate ID, date of birth, and verification code.
The AP TET Result will appear on the screen.
Candidates can check their results thoroughly and can download the same dor future reference.
