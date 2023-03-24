'Might Have To Give Up On Studies': DU Students Punished Over Screening BBC Docu

“I was the first in my family to come to Delhi University (DU)... I come from a family of farmers and I want to do a PhD,” said Ravinder Singh, 24, a first-year Master's student at the Department of Philosophy, DU. His plans might have to wait because he has been debarred from taking exams in the university for a year. He is from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

Student bodies National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the Bhim Army Student Federation (BASF) had planned to screen the BBC documentary -- which focuses on Prime Minister Modi and his alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots -- at DU's Arts Faculty on 27 January.

They were not granted permission and the documentary was not screened but a few students were detained by Delhi police on the spot. Following this, the university had formed a committee to look into the matter.