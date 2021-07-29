Assam Board HSLC, HS Result 2021 to be Announced on 30, 31 July
Assam HSLC result will be declared on 3.0 July, and HS result will be declared on 31 July.
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced the dates for classes 10 (HSLC) and 12 (HS) result declaration.
HSLC result 2021 is scheduled to be declared on Friday, 30 July, whereas HS final result will be declared on Saturday, 31 July.
Students who enrolled for Assam board class 10 or 12 board exam can check their result on the official websites of AHSEC and SEBA: ahsec.nic.in, sebaonline.org.
How to Check Assam Board HSLC/ HS 2021 Result
Visit the official website of AHSEC or SEBA: ahsec.nic.in, sebaonline.org
Click on Class 10/12 result link
Enter your registration number and other required details
Click on 'Submit'
Your result will appear on the screen
Save it for future reference
Assam Board HSLC/ HS Result 2021 Evaluation Criteria
Class 10 final result will be evaluated on the basis of performance of students in classes 9 and 10. 40 percent weightage will be given to class 9 result, 40 percent to class 10, and the remaining 20 percent will be evaluated on the basis of school-based internal exams, reported Indian Express.
The report further added that class 12 arts and commerce stream result will be based on the performance in classes 10, 11, and 12. 50 percent of the weightage will be given to best three subject of class 10, 40 percent to internal assessments of classes 11 and 12, while the remaining 10 percent will be marked by AHSEC.
Whereas, for class 12 students who gave practicals, 50 percent of the weightage will be given to best three subject of class 10 result, 30 percent to class 12 practicals, 10 percent to internal assessments and attendance of classes 11 & 12, and the remaining 10 percent will be based on the overall marks, reported Indian Express.
