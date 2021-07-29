Assam Board HSLC, HS Result 2021 to be Announced on 30, 31 July

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced the dates for classes 10 (HSLC) and 12 (HS) result declaration.

HSLC result 2021 is scheduled to be declared on Friday, 30 July, whereas HS final result will be declared on Saturday, 31 July.

Students who enrolled for Assam board class 10 or 12 board exam can check their result on the official websites of AHSEC and SEBA: ahsec.nic.in, sebaonline.org.