AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Allotment Result Declared: Check Website

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially declared the Allotment Result for the Final Phase of the AP ICET 2022 Counselling. The AP ICET 2022 counselling final phase allotment result is released on the official website by the council. The website that candidates should visit to check and download the final phase allotment result is icet-sche.aptonline.in. One must also go through the latest updates and details on the aforementioned website.

Candidates must download the AP ICET 2022 counselling final phase allotment result soon from the official website. They can also check the important dates on icet-sche.aptonline.in. It is important to note that the AP ICET Counselling was held as per the date mentioned on the official schedule.