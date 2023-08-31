The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is getting ready to declare the AP ECET 2023 Counselling final seat allotment result today, Thursday, 31 August. The ones who registered for the counselling can check and download the AP ECET seat allotment 2023 result from the official website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in, once released. You must note that this is the final seat allotment result and selected candidates should complete the counselling steps on time. All the announcements are stated online.

The AP ECET 2023 Counselling final seat allotment result link will be activated on the homepage of the official website. You must keep your login details ready before downloading the AP ECET seat allotment 2023 list from ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The State Council announces important dates and details on its website for all the interested students who registered for the process.