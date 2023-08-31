ADVERTISEMENT
AP ECET 2023 Counselling Final Seat Allotment Result Today; How to Download Here

AP ECET 2023 Counselling: You can download the final seat allotment result from ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
AP ECET 2023 Counselling Final Seat Allotment Result Today; How to Download Here
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is getting ready to declare the AP ECET 2023 Counselling final seat allotment result today, Thursday, 31 August. The ones who registered for the counselling can check and download the AP ECET seat allotment 2023 result from the official website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in, once released. You must note that this is the final seat allotment result and selected candidates should complete the counselling steps on time. All the announcements are stated online.

The AP ECET 2023 Counselling final seat allotment result link will be activated on the homepage of the official website. You must keep your login details ready before downloading the AP ECET seat allotment 2023 list from ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The State Council announces important dates and details on its website for all the interested students who registered for the process.

It is important to note that candidates whose names will be present in the AP ECET seat allotment list have to finish the self-reporting process on time. You can take a look at the counselling schedule to know the exact dates.

AP ECET 2023 Counselling: Dates and Details

As per the latest official details announced recently, the AP ECET 2023 Counselling final seat allotment list will be formally declared today, Thursday, 31 August, at 6 pm. The allotment result link will be activated on the website at the scheduled time.

Once you have gone through the final seat allotment result, shortlisted candidates have to appear for the self-reporting process and report to the allotted colleges.

It is important to note that candidates have time from 1 September to 4 September, to complete the process. You must have all the necessary documents ready.

Eligible and registered candidates were allowed to exercise their web options from 25 August to 28 August. Now, it is time to check the final seat allotment result online.

AP ECET Seat Allotment 2023 Final Result: Steps to Check

Let's take a look at the method you should follow to download the AP ECET seat allotment 2023 final result online:

  • Visit the official counselling website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

  • On the homepage, find and tap on the link "AP ECET 2023 Final Phase Seat Allotment Results".

  • Key in the required details correctly and tap on submit.

  • The AP ECET final seat allotment result will be displayed on your screen.

  • Check the details stated on it and download a copy to your device.

