AP ICET 2022 Answer Key Released: Answer Key Link; Last Date To Raise Objections
AP ICET Key 2022: Download the answer key from cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET and raise objections till 29 July by 6 pm.
The Andhra University in Visakhapatnam has officially declared the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 Answer Key on Wednesday, 27 July 2022. It is important to note that the AP ICET 2022 Key is available on the official website for download, along with the candidate's response sheet and master question paper. Candidates are requested to check the website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET – to download the provisional AP ICET 2022 Key. They are available on the website now.
Candidates should remember that they do not need to log in to their accounts on the website to download the AP ICET 2022 Answer Key. They need to visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET and the AP ICET 2022 Key link will be available on the website.
Every candidate who wants to take a look at the AP ICET 2022 Answer Key should note that it is provisional and objections can be raised against it on the website.
AP ICET 2022 Key: Important Details
The provisional AP ICET 2022 Key can be challenged by the candidates in case of any discrepancies. Candidates are required to log in to their accounts on the website to challenge the preliminary AP ICET 2022 Answer Key.
They will have to enter their registration number, hall ticket number, and contact number on the website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET – to raise objections against the AP ICET 2022 Key.
Every candidate should note that objections against the AP ICET 2022 Answer Key can be raised online only. The last date to raise objections is 29 July 2022 by 6 pm.
Candidates should remember the last date to raise objections. The final AP ICET 2022 Key will be prepared based on the objections raised against the provisional answer key.
AP ICET 2022 Key: How To Download
Here are the simple steps to download the AP ICET 2022 Key that all the candidates should follow:
Visit the AP ICET official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET.
Click on the link that states Master Question Papers With Preliminary Keys.
Choose the answer key for a particular subject.
The AP ICET 2022 Key will appear on your screen.
Download the answer key from the website and take a look at it.
You can verify your responses and calculate the probable scores after downloading the AP ICET 2022 Answer Key.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.