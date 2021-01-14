‘Amazon Academy’ Launched to Aid Students with JEE Preparations
The beta version of Amazon Academy will be available free of cost on the web and on Google Play Store.
Amazon India on Wednesday, 13 January, announced the launch of 'Amazon Academy' to help students prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).
In a statement, Amazon India said that the online preparation will equip students with in-depth knowledge and practice routines required for the JEE, through curated learning material, live lectures and comprehensive assessments in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.
“Amazon Academy will offer students a range of JEE preparatory resources at launch, including specially crafted mock tests by industry experts, over 15,000 handpicked questions with hints and detailed step-by-step solutions for practice,” the statement said.
Amazon Academy will also hold live All India Mock Tests (AIMT) at scheduled intervals. These tests are designed to mirror the JEE experience, helping students understand the nuances of the examination.
The service enables active learning through live lessons, helping students to strengthen their JEE preparation efforts as they can engage with expert faculty, learn concepts, and clarify doubts in real-time. Bringing further discipline and rigour to their study methodology, it will offer scheduled lessons, daily practice problems and regular tests, starting with a crash course for the upcoming JEE Main.
Amazon Academy will help aspirants know where they stand with an All-India Rank for the respective mock test and assess their test performance through personalised reports, highlighting chapter-wise time and strength analysis.
“Amazon Academy aims to bring high quality, affordable education to all, starting with those preparing for engineering entrance examinations. Our mission is to help students achieve their outcomes while also empowering educators and content partners reach millions of students,” said Amol Gurwara, Director, Education at Amazon India
“Our primary focus has been content quality, deep learning analytics and student experience. This launch will help engineering aspirants be better prepared and achieve the winning edge in JEE,” he added.
All learning material and exam content have been developed by expert faculty from across the country. In addition to the JEE, those preparing for BITSAT, VITEEE, SRMJEEE, and MET exams will also benefit from the quality content resources available, said the statement. The content is currently available for free and will continue to be for the next few months.
