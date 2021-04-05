Aligarh Muslim University UG Entrance Exam Dates Announced

The UG entrance exam will be conducted in two sessions of two hours each. The first session will start from 10 am, and will go on till 12 noon. Whereas, the second one will be conducted from 4 pm to 6 pm.

AMU is expected to commence the registration process for entrance exams soon. The admit card for the same will be released a week prior to the exam. Candidates will be able to register on AMU’s official website: amu.ac.in