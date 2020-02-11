‘It’s a Win For Delhi’s Public’: BJP’s Vijay Jolly on Results
As the counting of votes of Delhi Assembly election is underway on Tuesday, 11 February, early trends show the Aam Aadmi Party crossing the halfway mark by leading in 58 seats and the BJP in 12 seats.
Catch the live updates of the Delhi election results here.
While speaking to The Quint, senior BJP leader Vijay Jolly said the public gave BJP a majority in May 2019 Lok Sabha elections and elected seven BJP MPs in Delhi, and “have not shown support to the AAP on the basis of Delhi-centric issues in 2020 Assembly election.”
On being asked whether projecting a chief ministerial candidate would have impacted the Delhi election result, Jolly said, “There have been several state elections wherein BJP has not declared its chief ministerial candidate before only. It’s every party’s game plan when they decide to project which candidate.”
Recently, Union Minister Anurag Thakur courted controversy by shouting “gun down traitors” at an election rally, and the Election Commission (EC) had banned BJP MP Parvesh Verma from campaigning for a period of 96 hours for hate speech.
Reacting to the comments made by party leaders, Jolly told The Quint, “When some party leaders gave controversial remarks, they must have thought something before making those comments but the party has not supported them because EC had censored them and BJP respected the censorship.”
He further said that whoever loses or wins the election, it’s ultimately a win for Delhi’s public.
He said that peace should maintained at all times in the country and no protest “should propagate the message of killing the prime minister and home minister.”
