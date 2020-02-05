Parvesh Verma Banned From Campaigning Again for ‘Terrorist’ Remark
The Election Commission on Wednesday, 5 February, barred BJP MP Parvesh Verma from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews for 24 hours over his statement against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, news agency ANI reported.
The ban on Verma, second in the last one week, came into force at 6 pm on Wednesday.
Moreover, while addressing an election rally, Verma had said, “Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They'll enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them.”
The latest restriction on Verma means that he will not be part of the rest of BJP's campaign in Delhi as they will have to be wrapped up at 5 pm on Thursday, 72 hours ahead of the polling.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
