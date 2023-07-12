Delhi: Chopped Body Parts Found Near Geeta Colony Flyover; Probe Underway

Central Range Joint Commissioner of Police Paramaditya, while speaking to the media, said, "We have found two black polythene bags. One contains the head of the body and the other contains body parts. The prima facie investigation revealed long hair and since the body has been decomposed, we are assuming it is a woman because of the hair. It is yet to be identified, probe is underway."

DCP Kalsi added that forensics will verify the gender of the deceased. "Ortho forensics will verify the gender of the deceased and search is ongoing in the area for other evidence." he said.