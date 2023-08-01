'Providing Jobs a Priority': Chhattisgarh CM Promises Skill Training to Youth

"I extend my best wishes to all the youngsters who have received the appointment letters today. We aim to provide employment to the youth soon after they complete their skill development training," said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while addressing the online transfer programme of the fourth installment of unemployment allowance, on 31 July.
The chief minister approved the transfer of Rs 31.71 crore to the accounts of 1,22,625 beneficiaries of the state under the Unemployment Allowance Scheme. Summing up the four installments, the total amount transferred is over Rs 112 crore for April, May, June, and July to the accounts of the beneficiaries.
He also presented job offer letters to beneficiaries who completed skill development training at the programme.
'Youth Employment Is Priority'
In his address, CM Baghel emphasised the state's priority to connect youth with employment opportunities. He signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a Rs 1188.36 crore project to modernise 36 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), providing training in six new technical trades and 23 short-term courses. This project will train nearly 10,000 youth annually in skill development training, making them employable in various industries.
The aim is to provide maximum employment opportunities for the youth, with recruitment for 41,000 government posts underway.
The previous government distributed Rs 98 crore in unemployment allowance in 13-14 years, while the current government has distributed over 112 crore in just four months.
Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo emphasised that the state government has considered the interests of all sections and is providing unemployment benefits to empower youth to build a better future for themselves and the state.
'Government Schemes to Benefit All Sections'
The state government also announced that it is expanding its NYAY schemes to provide direct benefits to various sections, including farmers, cattle herders, landless labourers, and women.
The Rajiv Gandhi Kisan NYAY Yojana has provided an input subsidy of Rs 20,102 crore to 23.42 lakh farmers, while the Godhan NYAY Yojana has paid Rs 525 crore to beneficiaries, including villagers, farmers, cattle herders, cow dung vendors, and women's self-help groups.
It has also waived outstanding agricultural loans of Rs 9,270, irrigation taxes of Rs 325 crore for 17.82 lakh farmers, a Rs 12.77 crore loan outstanding on women's self-help groups in Mahila Kosh.
