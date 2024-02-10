Chhattisgarh: Rs 1.47 Lakh Crore Budget Presented In State Assembly

Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary presented the 2024–25 Budget of Rs 1,47,446 crore, the first of the newly-formed government, as "Amritkaalkeneev ka Budget" in the state Assembly on Friday, 9 February.

The budget focuses on prosperity for Gareeb, Yuva, Anndata, and Naari (GYAN), stimulating infrastructural growth through increased capital expenditure, and promoting employment and livelihood for the state's youth, under "Modi ki Gaurantee" promises.