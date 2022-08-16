Why Should Consumers Pay Service Charge as 'Additional Levy'? Asks Delhi HC

On 20 July, the single judge stayed the 4 July guidelines prohibiting hotels and restaurants from levying service charges automatically on food bills while dealing with petitions by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and Federation of Hotels and Restaurant Associations of India.

The court, in its common order, had said that the stay is subject to the members of the petitioners ensuring that the levy of service charge in addition to the price and taxes and obligation of the customer to pay the same is duly and prominently displayed on the menu or other places.

Further, the members will also undertake not to levy service charges on any takeaway items, it had added. The NRAI claimed before the single judge that the prohibition under the 4 July order was “arbitrary, untenable and ought to be quashed” as it has been issued without an appreciation of the facts and circumstances.

“Levy of service charge has been a standing practice in the hospitality industry for more than 80 years which is evident from the fact that the Supreme Court took notice of this concept way back in 1964,” the petition had said.

“The levying of service charge has a socio-economic angle as well. The system of levying service charges ensures that there is a systematic and logical distribution of service charge collection amongst the employees and not just the employee serving the customer in the restaurant. This ensures that the benefit is divided equally among all the staff workers including the utility workers and back staff,” it had added.