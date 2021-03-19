IRCTC Collaborates With FHRAI to Offer Accommodation to Tourists
This will offer IRCTC’s users the option to choose their preferred stay from over 55,000 hotels across India.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) along with Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) are all set to offer hotel accommodations to tourists.
This partnership will allow member hotels of the FHRAI and its regional associations to provide their inventory for sale as online accommodation partners through the IRCTC tourism website and its associate portal.
The official release by FHRAI says, a discount of 2 percent on the commission payable to IRCTC is offered to a hotel or chain of hotels in the three-star category or with equivalent facilities.
“India’s apex Hospitality Association and IRCTC, a Government of India enterprise, are coming together to offer tourists quality hotel accommodations in the country. This will offer IRCTC’s users the option to choose their preferred stay from over 55,000 hotels across India. The empanelled hotels or hotel chains are in the three-star or above category with all basic amenities and international standards of hygiene and safety.”Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, Vice President, FHRAI
He further stated that this collaboration will provide tourists the convenience of booking quality rooms anywhere in India while booking their travel through the IRCTC website.
Hotels can partner up with FHRAI for a period of three years which will be extendable every three years without any charges on mutually agreed terms. They will also get a one-time waiver of integration charges as applicable for all new applications received up to 31 July 2021.
