Samsung Black Friday Sale Begins Soon: Know Sale Dates, Discounts, and Details

The Samsung Black Friday Sale is set to officially begin on 24 November and is scheduled to end on 28 November in India. The four-day-long sale will grant users to purchase a wide range of smartphones at heavy discounts. It is important to note that the devices that will be there on sale include Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy S22 and more. Interested buyers must note down the sale dates and know the devices that will be on sale.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Watch 5 series are also likely to be available at discounted rates during the Samsung Black Friday Sale. Along with the mentioned devices, buyers can purchase other mobile phones, tablets, smart television sets, and accessories during the Black Friday Sale. Buyers can enjoy no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts.