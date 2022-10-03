Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 Announced: Date, Discounts, Offers and More
The offers and discounts for the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale will be announced at 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM on sale days.
Flipkart keeps coming up with exciting offers and discounts on the favorite things, daily needs, and fashion products of the people. It is like the shopping site just waiting for the moment to allow the users to enjoy the sale and grab the offers at their convenience and within their budget.
Flipkart recently launched the Big Billion Day Sale 2022 which began on 23 September and ended on 30 September. People shopped their hearts out for the festive season and all they needed for Navratri 2022. The Big Billion Sale just got over and the company has announced the date for Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022. The Dussehra sale will be open between 5 to 8 October and the Flipkart Prime Plus members will be able to grab the offers from 4 October itself.
Therefore, you need not worry, those who missed out on the Big Billion Day Sale 2022 last month can avail of discounts and cashback during the upcoming sale.
The four-day sale will have everything in between- offers, and discounts on various products like smartphones, laptops, computer accessories, earbuds, smartwatches, and electrical home appliances.
The HDFC credit card holders will get an instant discount of 10 percent on purchases along with EMI transactions in the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022. People will also be able to get a five percent cashback on all online transactions. Huge shoppers or daily buyers may also get an opportunity to win a Flipkart gift card worth Rs 1000.
Flipkart has not yet made the sale offers public, but it has already started sharing the teaser of the details about discounts on products on its microsite. As per the reports, there will be discounts up to 80% on electronic items and 75 percent discount on home appliances. The final discount offer is yet to be made official.
People can also grab between 60 to 80 percent discounts on food, beauty, toys, and kitchen items. The company may also offer discounts and offers on hotel and flight bookings. All the crazy deals will be announced at 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM.
