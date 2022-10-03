Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 Announced: Date, Discounts, Offers and More

Flipkart keeps coming up with exciting offers and discounts on the favorite things, daily needs, and fashion products of the people. It is like the shopping site just waiting for the moment to allow the users to enjoy the sale and grab the offers at their convenience and within their budget.

Flipkart recently launched the Big Billion Day Sale 2022 which began on 23 September and ended on 30 September. People shopped their hearts out for the festive season and all they needed for Navratri 2022. The Big Billion Sale just got over and the company has announced the date for Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022. The Dussehra sale will be open between 5 to 8 October and the Flipkart Prime Plus members will be able to grab the offers from 4 October itself.

Therefore, you need not worry, those who missed out on the Big Billion Day Sale 2022 last month can avail of discounts and cashback during the upcoming sale.