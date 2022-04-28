James Murdoch, Uday Shankar Invest in Viacom18 to Form TV & Streaming Company

Reliance Projects and Property Management Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, will invest Rs 1,645 crore.

In addition, the JioCinema OTT app will be transferred to Viacom18.

Paramount Global (formerly known as ViacomCBS), a leading global media and entertainment company, will continue as a shareholder of Viacom18 and will continue to supply Viacom18 its premium global content, a statement said.

"We are very excited to partner with Bodhi Tree and lead India's transition to a streaming-first media market. We are committed to bringing the best media and entertainment services for Indian customers through this partnership," said Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries.

(Piece has been shortened for clarity)