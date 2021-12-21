RBI's New Card Payment Rules Effective from 1 January, Check Details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to implement the new card payment rules from the beginning of 2022. The new rules have been setup to ensure card data safety of the customers.

RBI, in March 2020, announced that merchants and payment gateways will not be allowed to save card data of customers on their websites. Further in September 2021, the central bank notified the merchants to remove the card information of customers on their websites and adhere to the guidelines by 01 January 2022. RBI has offered the option of tokenisation to merchants to carry forward the transactions.