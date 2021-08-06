RBI Retains GDP Growth Projection for FY22 at 9.5%, Repo Rate Unchanged

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday, 6 August, retained the GDP growth projection for financial year 2021-22 (FY22) at 9.5 percent, and kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent.

Maintaining an accommodative stance, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was quoted as saying, "The economic activity has broadly evolved along the lines of the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) expectations in June and the economy is recovering from the setback of the second phase of COVID-19."

The reverse repo rate has also been kept unchanged at 3.35 percent.